The battle for Middle Border Conference boys basketball supremacy between Prescott and St. Croix Central Jan. 11 was highlighted by a six-minute stretch.
The Cardinals had a three point lead, 30-27, with about three minutes left in the first half.
After three minutes had elapsed in the second half, the lead had increased to 52-33.
Prescott rolled the rest of the way to the 96-67 victory, remaining undefeated in the conference and handing the Panthers its first conference loss.
The Cardinals were lights out from three-point range, finishing 18-for-35 (51.2%) and were 38-for-66 overall (57.5%). The 96 points were a season high.
“Those are outstanding shooting percentages,” said SCC coach Dustin Hayes. “We defended their three leading scorers well and held them under their season combined average. We didn’t defend their role players or the three point shot well.”
Aiden Russell led five Prescott (6-0 conference, 11-1 overall) players in double figures with 22 points. He finished 5-for-8 from three-point range. He also pulled down seven rebounds.
Jordan Malmlov tossed in 16 points and dished out six assists and recorded two steals. Ben Rohl was 5-for-7 from three-point range to score 15 points. Dallas Wallin chipped in with 14 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the field. He also pulled down nine rebounds and dished out four assists. Brandon Stuart finished with 11 points.
Central finished 38.3% from the field and 31% from three-point range.
Colin Hackbarth led three Panthers in double figures with 18 points. He added five rebounds and five assists. Nic Harney tossed in 13 points along with three rebounds. Carson Hinzman finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. Conner Nilssen scored eight points as Karter LaVenture added seven.
SCC (5-1, 10-2) had more rebounds than Prescott (32-26) but committed more turnovers (17-8). The Cardinals had five blocks compared to Central’s one.
“It will be exciting to watch the boys work over the next few days in preparation for our last conference game of the first rotation,” Hayes concluded.
