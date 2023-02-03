The Prescott boys basketball team scored at least 80 points for the ninth time this season in sweeping St. Croix Central 82-72 Jan. 24.
Dallas Wallin, who scored 33 points in the teams’ first meeting, recorded a double double for the Cardinals with 26 points and 10 rebounds. He shot an effective 11-for-16 from the field.
Jordan Malmlov earned a double double of his own with 15 points, 13 assists along with six assists.
Brandon Stuart chipped in with 12 points and five rebounds. Brady Block pulled down six rebounds.
“They are so tough to defend with so many guys on the floor that can shoot it, plus having a couple guys (Wallin and Malmlov) who can create plays for themselves, and others really make them tough,” SCC coach Matthew Bailey said.
Prescott shot 53.8 percent from the field overall as it made eight three-pointers. The Cardinals had a 14-point lead at halftime thanks to a 10-point run.
“We had a slow start to the second half and couldn’t close the gap,” Bailey continued. “Aside from a few bad runs, I thought we played well and competed with a very good Prescott team the rest of the game.”
Mason Sullivan had a double double of his own with 24 points and 16 rebounds. Kaden Fry posted 13 points and five rebounds. Nolan Merth added nine points and five rebounds.
Central finished at 37.3 percent from the field. SCC had 18 more shot attempts than Prescott.
“I’m proud of how hard we played and think we can learn a few things from the game,” Bailey concluded. “I also think Mason Sullivan played an all-around exceptional game and played to his strengths. 24 points and 16 rebounds are quite the night for any one player. I am happy to see him attacking more.”
The Panthers are now 4-4 in the conference and 8-7 overall.
