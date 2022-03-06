The Prescott girls basketball team defeated Baldwin-Woodville 54-50 in the regional final Saturday, ending the Blackhawks’ season at 18-8.
"These girls played some great basketball this season," explained B-W coach Holly English. "Basketball is a long season and we had our ups and downs along the way, but they always showed up for one another both on and off the court.
"They were fun to coach and worked hard every day."
The third-seeded Cardinals used a three-point barrage late in the first half to take a 10-point lead into the locker room. That lead increased to 15, before the Blackhawks staged a comeback to cut the deficit to two, but couldn't get any closer.
"Prescott was an extremely balanced team who shot the ball exceptionally well," English said.
Haley Jordt had a perfect night from the field, going 6-for-6 to lead the Blackhawks. She finished with 15 points, five rebounds and two steals.
Anna Jordt added 11 points, four rebounds and two steals. Maddy Jensen chipped in with seven points, five rebounds and three assists. Stella Kamm poured in six points. Marney Roemhild added five points, three rebounds and two assists.
"Our team made it to a Regional Final for the first time since the 2014-15 season, which speaks volumes about their dedication not only this year, but for the last two, three or four years," English continued.
It was the last game for Jordt, Jensen, Brooke Klatt and Kate Groskreutz.
"I'm very grateful for all the leadership we got from our four seniors this season, and I'm looking forward to what the future has in store for us," English continued.
B-W 46, Barron 33
The No. 2 seed Blackhawks used great balance to defeat No. 7 seed Barron in the regional semifinals Feb. 25.
Four Blackhawks scored between five and nine points led by Maddy Jensen. Anna Jordt scored eight. Haley Jordt and Brooke Klatt added seven each, while Shayna Florez tossed in five.
Marney Roemhild pulled down nine rebounds and recorded two steals. Haley Jordt added eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. Jensen finished with three assists.
