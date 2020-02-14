The Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team gave Middle Border Conference leader Prescott all they could handle Tuesday night but fell a little short 47-42.
“It was a great effort from the team,” B-W coach Steve Jensen said. “We matched them very well in what they did. We stopped their pick and roll very well in the second half and forced a tight outcome in which we fell a little short.”
Prescott remained undefeated in the MBC at 11-0 and improved to 16-3 overall.
Brianna Mikla and Kate Groskreutz led the Blackhawks with eight points each, while Brooke Klatt, Maddy Jensen and Anna Jordt each scored seven points. Klatt dished out five assists, while Jordt pulled down five rebounds.
Baldwin-Woodville is now 5-14 on the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.