Prescott edges B-W girls for regional track title

The difference between the Prescott and Baldwin-Woodville girls track and field team was eight points at the Middle Border Conference meet May 17.
Six days later, the two teams competed again at the Baldwin-Woodville regional.
Another close battle ensued with the Cardinals prevailing by 5.5. points to claim the title, 129-123.5 points. St. Croix Central was third with 94.5.
The big difference between the two teams came in the pole vault as the Cardinals claimed first, third and fourth, totaling 21 points, while the Blackhawks tied for fifth, for 3.5 points.
B-W finished with five first place finishes. Janessa Karau took the 200 in 27.75 seconds, Bekah Luckwaldt in the 800 (2:24.63), Adison Wilde in the 1,600 (6:06.17), Anna Fritts in the 100 hurdles (16.98) and Anna Jordt in the shot put (35-11).
Karau took second in the 100 (13.56) along with Fritts in the 300 hurdles (51.95), the 1,600 relay of Luckwaldt, Fritts, Karau and Morgan Margelofsky (4:18.86) and the 3,200 relay of Luckwaldt, Wilde, Natalie Bolstad and Margelofsky (10:14.84).
Jordt was third in the discus (102-5), while Maddy Jensen was fourth (95-5).
The top four in each event advanced to the sectional meet.
Placing fifth were Fritts in the pole vault (7-5), Margelofsky in the long jump (15-4) and Addy Langer in the 100 hurdles (18.21).
Meanwhile, for the boys, they placed ninth with 28.5 points. Prescott was first with 142 points. Ellsworth took second with 110.5 and Somerset and Elk Mound tied for third with 89.
Haydon Langer took second in the 110 hurdles (17.35), while Ben Johnson was third in the 100 (11.91).
Adian Fitts placed fifth in the 300 hurdles (47.64). Chase Shafer finished seventh in the 400 (56.48). Boden Anderson was eighth in the pole vault (8-6) along with Max Ramberg in the shot put (40-11).
