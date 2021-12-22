Katrina Budworth’s 25 points led three Prescott players in double figures as the Cardinals defeated St. Croix Central 77-55 in girls basketball action Dec. 17.
Budworth added five rebounds, five assists and eight steals.
Lila Posthuma tossed in 19 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals. Isabel Matzek recorded 16 points and four steals.
Prescott shot over 53% from the field and was 9-for-11 from the free throw line.
No stats for Central were found online. The 55 points is a season high in points scored.
SCC is now 1-6 on the season.
