The Prescott boys basketball team outscored SCC 30-23 in the second half to earn the 55-48 win Feb. 18.
Jordan Malmlov led the winners with 21 points. He also added seven rebounds and four assists. Dallas Wallin chipped in with 12 points and six rebounds, while three more Cardinals scored six points each – Justin Syverson, Ben Rohl and Brandon Stuart.
"Defensively, we held Prescott to 20 points under their season average," SCC coach Dustin Hayes said. "This should have given us a better chance, but our second half offense didn't produce many points."
Central outrebounded Prescott 34-28, but the Cardinals committed fewer turnovers (18 to 9) and recorded more steals (10-5).
"Our free throw shooting (4-for-11) and turnovers were not good and ultimately led to us giving the game away," Hayes said.
Colin Hackbarth had a game-high 23 points for Central. He pulled down three rebounds and had two steals. Nic Harney added 13 points, while Trae Widiker finished with six points and six rebounds.
Carson Hinzman posted four points but added 12 rebounds. Conner Nilssen finished with eight rebounds.
"We had a lengthy run during the second half where we couldn't put the ball in the basket," Hayes said. "We would execute long possessions only to come up empty. We also couldn't hit free throws when the game was still in doubt and that ended up sealing the game."
Prescott clinched a share of the conference with the win as it improved to 12-1 in the conference and 19-2 overall. Central fell to 9-4 and 17-5 overall.
SCC 72, New Richmond 70
Three Panthers landed in double figures as Central outscored New Richmond by five in the second half to earn the two-point nonconference win Feb. 15.
"The final score was the surprise," SCC coach Dustin Hayes said. "72-70 isn't a typical game for us. Our second half defense was great and held them to 29 points after a 41-point first half."
Trae Widiker cracked the 20-point barrier for the second time this year to finish with 22 points. He added seven rebounds and five assists.
Carson Hinzman posted a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds. It was Hinzman’s first time cracking 20 points this season. Colin Hackbarth finished with 11 points, four rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Conner Nilssen added six points and six rebounds.
"Our composure burning the clock down at the end of the game, and getting a final stop on the last possession was impressive," Hayes said.
C.J. Campbell led the Tigers with 29 points on 12-for-22 shooting. Sam Heinecke added 10 points. Alex Jarchow tossed in seven points. Campbell pulled down eight rebounds.
Panthers seeded fourth
The playoff seeding meeting was held over the weekend and Central earned the No. 4 seed in Division 3 regional action.
The Panthers are off until March 4 where they play the winner of No. 5 Bloomer/No. 12 Amery. The winner of that game likely travels to Prescott to play the No. 1 seeded Cardinals in the regional final 7 p.m., March 5.
