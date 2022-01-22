The Bay Area Bears swept the home-and-home doubleheader with the St. Croix Valley Fusion girls hockey team, winning 4-1 Jan. 14 in Ashwaubenon.
The Bears put this game away thanks to three second period goals.
Ella Chilson, who scored two goals in the first matchup, a 10-1 rout, Nov. 27, scored two goals again. The other Bears goals were scored by Jordan Brady and Emily Brill.
Makayla Spejcher, who scored four goals in the first matchup, had only one assist.
The Fusion’s lone goal was scored by Kiara Therriault in the third period with Makenzie Weiss and Kendall Sundby on the assists.
The Bears outshot the Fusion 31-19. The Fusion were also 0-for-5 on the power play.
Jasmine Peterson stopped 27 shots in a losing effort. The win stopped the Fusion’s six-game winning streak.
Bay Area is now 13-2-1 as it defeated Arrowhead 11-1 the next day.
University School of Milwaukee 3, Fusion 2
The Fusion outshot the University School of Milwaukee 25-15, but could only get two shots past goaltender Sammy Stommel as USM earned the win the next day.
Charlotte Fetherston scored the game's first goal unassisted at the 13 minute, 31 second mark of the first period.
Jenna Bergmanis tied the game with a power play goal assisted by Makenzie Weiss and Kendall Sundby in the second period.
USM scored the game's next two goals before Sundby scored an even strength goal assisted by Ally Noll.
The Fusion are now 10-5 overall.
