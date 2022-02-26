Power play carries boys hockey over Viroqua

A lot went right for the No. 1 seed Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team in the first round Division 2 playoff game against No. 8 Viroqua Thursday.
The Hawks went 4-for-5 on the power play with three different players scoring two goals each as they shutout the Blackhawks 7-0.
“Our special teams were the biggest bright spot of the game,” B-W coach Lucas Trickle explained. “We took advantage of the power play opportunities and didn’t allow them to capitalize on their power play opportunities.
“We seemed to really settle down after the third goal of the game by Trenton Veenendaal. During the second and third period, we were able to get a number of different players playing time which is great for the future of our program.”
Davis Paulsen scored B-W’s first two goals, while Veenendaal scored in the final minute of the first and late in the second. Those goals were sandwiched in between goals by Gavin Sell, who also had two each.
Blake Lokken scored the Hawks’ final goal in the third period. In all, B-W outshot Viroqua (1-20-1) 42-13.
“We’ve done a good job of staying out of the penalty box and we took too many penalties in this game, so that will be a point of emphasis as we prepare for Black River Falls,” Trickle explained. Viroqua went 0-for-7 on the power play.
Veenendaal and Paulsen had two assists each to earn a four-point night. Sam Sykora, Jake Omann and Max Buhr also had two each. Jerome Dietzman, Sell and Lokken finished with one assist each.
Dominic Hite started and stopped nine shots over the first two periods. Brian Woehrle played the third period and stopped four shots.
The Hawks (21-3-1) will play No. 5 Black River Falls (17-5 overall) 7 p.m., Feb. 22 in the semifinals. The two teams played earlier in the year with Black River Falls winning.
“We played Black River Falls in early Dec. and they took it to us pretty good,” Trickle said. “We’re looking forward to another opportunity to play them after losing earlier in the year. It’ll be a good challenge for our program because they are one of the more skilled teams that we played throughout the year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.