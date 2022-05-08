The St. Croix Central baseball team is now at 3-3 this season after going 2-1 last week.
The Panthers registered 10-0 wins over Amery April 28 and 17-8 over Ellsworth April 25.
Eli Ponath threw a perfect game against Amery. He ended the game by striking out Stuart Hellie to end the game.
Jack Sundeen and Jayden Goodwin led the hitting attack with three each, while Dylan Wilke had two each. Goodwin also stole three bases.
Against Ellsworth, Eli Babler struck out eight over five innings to earn the win. Simon Herink, Wilke, Mark Albright, Goodwin and Babler racked up multiple hits for Central. Central finished with 13 hits overall.
Sandwiched in between the wins were a 7-3 loss to Altoona April 26. Adam Nelson had two hits for the Panthers. He also started on the mound and gave up three runs on two hits over 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven.
