St. Croix Central’s Eli Ponath was voted to the Middle Border Conference all-conference baseball first team.
Ponath was the only Panther named to the first team and was one of two sophomores selected to the first team with Altoona’s Trent Cornell. The rest of the first team was Altoona’s C.J. Varsho, Colin Boyarski and Evan Gustafson, Amery’s Kale Hopke, Baldwin-Woodville’s Masen Werner, Ellsworth’s Jack Voelker, Osceola’s Lucas Severson and Prescott’s Phil Seifert and Justin Severson.
Conference champion Altoona had nine selections over the three teams. Baldwin-Woodville finished with five selections, while Osceola and Ellsworth had four each.
Senior shortstop Jack Sundeen earned a second-team selection, while freshman pitcher Eli Babler and sophomore shortstop Mason Sullivan took honorable mention selections.
Babler was one of three freshman named. Seniors headlined the three teams with 16 out of 33 selections.
Gustafson was named player of the year, while Altoona’s Craig Walter took coach of the year.
