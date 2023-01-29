Jeff Pettit recorded a season high 19 points to lead the St. Croix Central boys basketball team to a 71-64 win over Ellsworth Jan. 17.

Pettit was 5-for-7 from three-point range to aid in those 19 points. He also added three rebounds and two blocked shots. Simon Herink added 15 points.

