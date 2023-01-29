Jeff Pettit recorded a season high 19 points to lead the St. Croix Central boys basketball team to a 71-64 win over Ellsworth Jan. 17.
Pettit was 5-for-7 from three-point range to aid in those 19 points. He also added three rebounds and two blocked shots. Simon Herink added 15 points.
The Panthers also had nice balance with four players scoring between seven and nine points.
Kaden Fry had nine points to go along with a team-high six assists. Caden Wester and Owen Talledge posted eight points each as Mason Sullivan finished with seven points and five rebounds. Nolan Merth recorded a game-high four steals.
“We started the second half strong to build on that lead but Ellsworth kept fighting and applied some pressure late that got to us and chipped away that lead,” SCC coach Matthew Bailey said. “Late in the game, we were able to move the ball well in the half court and got some really good looks from three which we were able to knock down which helped us maintain a lead big enough to hold off the late game surge.”
SCC made nine three-pointers in the game. Ellsworth attempted only nine.
Lance Gipford had a game-high 21 points for Ellsworth as George Rohl added 13 points and six rebounds. Kaden Schommer recorded nine points.
Ellsworth was done in by 26 turnovers.
“As a young team (in terms of experience), we are still learning how to close out games,” Bailey added. “So, I am happy despite not playing great, we still found a way to win and put away a team that kept coming at us.”
Osceola 78, Central 47
If a basketball team has any hopes of giving an undefeated team its first loss of the season, they can’t shoot less than 35 percent from the field overall.
Which is what happened as the Chieftains rolled to the Jan. 20 win.
SCC shot 34.6 percent from the field as Osceola finished at 53.7 percent. In addition, the Chieftains out rebounded Central by 21 and made nine three-pointers to SCC’s three.
“We had a very tough night,” Bailey said. “Osceola came out ready and executed a great plan on both ends of the floor. We stumbled out of the gates by making only one of our first nine free throws, and also missing on some layups in the first two minutes.”
Wester was the team’s leading scorer with eight points and four assists. Sullivan chipped in with seven along with five steals. Talledge and Pettit had six each.
Brayden Bradway led Osceola with a game-high 28 points as he was 7-for-10 from three-point range. Teagan Viebrock recorded 18 points and eight rebounds. Carson Hollman added nine points and nine rebounds.
“Overall, we just couldn’t string together enough stops and scores to get back in the game after getting down big early,” Bailey concluded. “Osceola is a well balanced team with some great size as well as some sharp shooters on the perimeter.”
Central is now 4-3 in the conference and 8-6 overall.
