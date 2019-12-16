Dec. 7 was a rough day for the Baldwin-Woodville boys' ice hockey team as it was shutout by the De Pere Voyageurs, 7-0, at De Pere Ice Arena.
After a scoreless first period in which the Voyageurs outshot the Blackhawks 13-2, the onslaught of shots eventually wore down B-W's defense, and Grady Coppo opened the flood gates for De Pere points with the game's first goal 4:28 into the second period. Charlie Eggers followed with a pair of unassisted goals for the Voyageurs before the end of the period.
Coppo opened the third period scoring at the 4:50 mark and completed his hat trick at 12:23 amid a four-goal period by the Voyageurs.
Overall, De Pere outshot Baldwin-Woodville, 38-11, while the Blackhawks camped out in the penalty box for 32 minutes on nine penalties. Three of De Pere's goals came on power plays. B-W's Cooper Hedrick was ejected from the game for head-butting just before De Pere's second goal, and Josh Woodington received a major penalty for head contact. in the final minutes.
Zach Stevens took the loss in the B-W goal despite collecting 31 saves.
Baldwin-Woodville is now 0-2-1 on the year.
