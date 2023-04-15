Peissig wins shot put at indoor conference meet

Brody Peissig claimed the lone first place for the St. Croix Central boys track and field team at the Middle Border Conference Indoor Championships at UW-River Falls April 4.
Peissig threw 44 feet-8 inches in the shot put, defeating Somerset’s Caymen Gebheim by an inch.
The shot put was Central’s best event as three other Panthers finished in the top eight. Nathan Stark took fourth at 42-2½, while Brady Jackman placed sixth at 40-7. Tadd Posey finished seventh at 40-3 ½ and Jacob Berends was eighth at 39-11½.
Those performances helped SCC take sixth in the team standings with 49 points. Osceola was first with 159.5 as Prescott finished second with 90. Somerset was third with 72.
Adam Madlung recorded a third place in the 3,200 run at 12:16.71 along with Gavin Searl in the triple jump (38-6).
Sixth place finishes were by the 800 relay of Adam Gulich, Lane Jorgensen, Khristian Steinke and Matthew Goossens (1:45.02) and the 1,600 relay of Goossens, Chayton Gottfredsen, Will Fredericks and Hayden Buckel (3:55.49).
Blake Leth took seventh in the 800 (2:22.52) along with Peissig in the triple jump (37-1½) and Steinke in the pole vault (9-0).
Meanwhile, the girls also placed sixth in the team standings with 28.5 points. Osceola took home the team title with 152 points followed by Amery’s 118 and Prescott’s 105.
Sidnie Roshell had the highest place finish for the girls with a second in the high jump (5-0). Kendall Sundby took third in the 60 dash at 8.43.
The 800 relay of Libby Collins, Eliza McKenna, Kayla Evans, and Ella Hawkins were fifth (2:01.61). Ella Hawkins finished sixth in the pole vault (7-6) and an eighth in the long jump (14-1/2). Addy Swanson took eighth in the 1,600 run (6:16.50).
