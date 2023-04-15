Peissig wins shot put at indoor conference meet

Brian Woehrle attempting to clear the high jump during the MBC Indoor Meet. 

 Betty Bryan | Contributed

Brody Peissig claimed the lone first place for the St. Croix Central boys track and field team at the Middle Border Conference Indoor Championships at UW-River Falls April 4. 

Peissig threw 44 feet-8 inches in the shot put, defeating Somerset’s Caymen Gebheim by an inch. 

