Davis Paulsen knew he had to be more aggressive for the Baldwin-Woodville boys soccer team to be successful in 2022 due to the seniors who graduated last year.
His work paid off as Middle Border Conference coaches voted him as the player of the year.
Paulsen realized he had a chance for the honor halfway through the season.
“I was very excited to get the honor,” he said.
A second team selection last year, Paulsen was joined on the first team by teammates Ethan Fern-Denzer, Luke Stuedemann and August Kroening. The first three listed are seniors while Kroening is a junior.
The rest of the first team was made up of Somerset’s Mason Miller, Ayden Grover, Sean Vensland and Conrad Webb, Amery’s Chad Sarsland and Aylen Castorena-Gonzalez, Osceola’s Jace Wyman and St. Croix Central’s Lucas Spitzmueller. Vensland was a first team selection last year, while Spitzmueller and Webb were second team selections.
Three more Blackhawks took home second team selections: Seniors Boris Cartuche and Haydon Langer along with freshman Aidan Freer. Somerset’s Dylan Mitchell, Max Pelletier and Ben Abrahamson, Osceola’s Davin Lindh and Cole Rossini, Amery’s Josh Stauner, Derrick Chute and Matteo Cirelli along with Altoona’s Brady Johnson made up the rest of the second team.
Somerset edged B-W for the conference title. Both teams had seven players selected. B-W’s Nathan Franey was named coach of the year for the second year in a row.
Sixteen of the 24 selections were seniors, with six of them being juniors. Freer was the only freshman selected.
