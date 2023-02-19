Davis Paulsen could have played soccer or hockey at the next level, but football won out as he signed his letter of intent to play at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Paulsen explained he had more of a desire to play football than soccer and he didn’t want to do a year of juniors for hockey. His football career consisted of being an all-state honorable mention selection in 2022 as he made 8-of-11 field goals with a long of 47 yards, converted 33 extra points and produced 16 touchbacks.
“He is a fantastic athlete, that is very clear watching him excel in football, soccer, and hockey,” B-W football coach Dan Keefer explained. “When Davis kicks the ball it sounds different than anyone I have coached. He is very consistent kicking both field goals, extra points and kicking off. He can consistently make 45 yard field goals and I expect when he focuses on that all the time he will continue to improve.”
He plans on playing special teams for Mary along with majoring in Business. “I’m looking forward to it,” he said about his college plans.
Keefer said the last Baldwin-Woodville football player to earn a Division II scholarship before Paulsen and Coenen was Andrew Klopp, who is currently a starting linebacker at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
“Earning scholarships at the Division II level or above are rare,” Keefer concluded.
