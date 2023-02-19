Davis Paulsen could have played soccer or hockey at the next level, but football won out as he signed his letter of intent to play at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Paulsen explained he had more of a desire to play football than soccer and he didn’t want to do a year of juniors for hockey. His football career consisted of being an all-state honorable mention selection in 2022 as he made 8-of-11 field goals with a long of 47 yards, converted 33 extra points and produced 16 touchbacks.

