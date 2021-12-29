The Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team are now 3-0 in overtime games this season after defeating River Falls 3-2 in double overtime Dec. 23.
Davis Paulsen scored the game-winner at the 5 minute, 6 second mark of the second extra session unassisted. It was his third goal of the season to go along with five assists.
"Davis Paulsen picked off an errant pass and got the goalie moving left to right then shot it back where he came from," said B-W coach Lucas Trickle.
After a scoreless first period, River Falls took the 1-0 lead into the final period on a power play goal by Teddy Norman in the final minute of the second period.
Rhett Schweitzer tied the game at the 4:32 mark of the third period off assists by Trenton Veenendaal and Gavin Finstad, which marked a turning point in the game, according to Trickle.
"Trenton Veenendaal and Gavin Finstad created a turnover on the forecheck early in the third period which led to a nice goal from Rhett Schweitzer," Trickle said.
B-W went ahead five minutes later as Max Buhr scored his third goal of the season with assists by Sam Sykora and Trenton Veenendaal.
RF’s Jimmy Rock tied the game at 2 at the 13:01 mark with an even strength goal.
Baldwin-Woodville outshout River Falls 9-2 in the extra sessions to finish with 38 shots compared to River Falls’ 37.
Dominic Hite stopped 35 shots to earn the win. Baldwin-Woodville is now 8-2 overall.
"We were impressed with our complete level and willingness to block shots," Trickle concluded. "River Falls is a quality club, so it was nice section win for our team.
"We need to do a better job of creating off the rush and getting to the net collectively as a team. We'll continue to work on that as well as cleaning up our defensive zone to limit chances for the other team."
B-W 2, Menomonie 0
Hite stopped 11 shots to preserve his second shutout of the season Dec. 21.
"We'd like to have our first period back," Trickle explained. "We spent too much time in the penalty box which led to two our three good chances for Menomonie, but Dominic Hate bailed us out. Collectively, we have to do a better job of being prepared."
Garrett Nelson scored the game’s first goal at the 5:04 mark of the second period. Brennen Sanders and Ryan Boeseneilers were credited with the assists.
"Garrett scoring his first career goal in the second period was huge to get us rolling," Trickle continued. "He had a couple opportunities earlier in the game so it was nice to see him finish."
Rhett Schweitzer tacked on the insurance goal 28 seconds into the third period with Trenton Veenendaal and Gavin Finstad on the assists.
"Rhett's been playing really well lately so it was great to see him get rewarded," Trickle added. "Our forecheck was really effective in the second and third period which allowed us to spend a lot of time in the offensive zone. We limited them to six shot attempts in the second and third period combined which is always great to see as well."
The Mustangs were 0-for-3 on the power play as B-W went 0-for-2.
