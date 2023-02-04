Panthers wrestle well, but fall short to Amery, B-W

The quality of wrestling on display Jan. 26 at Amery High School was expected to be top notch between St. Croix Central, Baldwin-Woodville and Amery,
And it was.
“It was a great atmosphere,” SCC coach Brad Holzer said. “Three really good teams with full lineups went at it. It was a great night for fans to watch some great wrestling. I am glad we were part of it. The kids fought hard and wrestled well.”
Holzer said those words even though Central lost both matches by a combined 11 points. The Blackhawks edged SCC 36-29, while the Warriors flexed its muscle in the lower weights to prevail 37-33.
Against Amery, who is ranked fifth in the latest Division 2 rankings, SCC won three of the first four matches to earn a 15-3 lead.
Brock Swenson started with a 3-0 win over Trevor Hinz at 145 pounds. Noah Nusbaum (160) recorded a pin over Xavier Parton in 69 seconds at 160 pounds while Owen Wasley defeated Sean Graf in 48 seconds at 170 pounds.
The lead was short lived as the Warriors needed only three minutes, 15 seconds over the next three matches to take the lead for the first time, 21-15.
Landon Langer pinned Matthew Johnson in 21 seconds at 285 pounds, tying the match at 21.
Amery regained control of the match as its 106, 113 and 120 pounders all won via major decision and two pins, for a 37-21 lead.
Teague Holzer started the SCC comeback with a 68 second pin over Amery’s Dustin Wishard at 126 pounds. Will Schmitt needed a major decision or higher to make the last match count.
Schmitt recorded a 9-3 decision over Hunter Beese, meaning Amery had won the match.
Maverick Kostrzak recorded SCC’s seventh win of the match, with a 1-0 win over Bradyn Penard at 138 pounds.
Against the Blackhawks, who was ranked sixth in the state, B-W won the first four matches, starting at 132 pounds, for a 18-0 lead. One of those matches was Schmitt losing a 3-2 decision to Tyler Fink at 132 pounds.
Wasley stared the comeback as the Panthers won the next five matches. Wasley posted a 10-2 major decision over Elliott Anderson at 160 pounds. Nusbaum beat Logan Gordon 11-2 at 170 pounds. Nathan Stark then pinned Drew Stark at 182 pounds.
Parker Shackleton gave SCC the lead for the first time with a pin over Andrew Thompson in 61 seconds at 195 pounds. Damian Indykiewicz then pinned Mason Pelletier at the 1:42 mark at 220 pounds, giving Central a 26-18 lead.
Then, it was B-W’s turn, winning the next four matches, highlighted by Carter Benson’s 10-8 win over Garret DeLong at 106 pounds. Colton Hush clinched the win with a pin over Jackson Nalley in 78 seconds at 120 pounds.
Teague Holzer wrapped up the match with a 9-6 decision over Cole Braasch at 126 pounds.
Lodi Duals
The Panthers went 3-2 in the Lodi Multi-Team Dual meet Jan. 28 to take third place out of six teams.
Central started with a 52-21 win over DePere highlighted by winning six of its first seven matches. They ended up winning four more matches.
Five of those matches were by pins: Kostrzak (138), Swenson (145), Wasley (160), Nusbaum (170) and Jackson Nalley (120). .
The Panthers faced Lodi next, its third ranked opponent in the last three days (Lodi is fourth in the latest D2 rankings). SCC won only four matches as the Blue Devils won seven straight matches to cruise to the 53-15 win.
Nusbaum recorded the only pin at 170 pounds. Swenson posted a 3-2 decision at 145 pounds, Wasley a 4-0 win at 160 pounds and Teague Holzer, a 9-3 decision at 126 pounds.
The third match saw West Salem/Bangor, edging SCC 42-36. .
The pins were courtesy of Kostrzak (138), Nusbaum (160), Berends (220) and Garrett DeLong (106). Berends had the quickest pin in 59 seconds, while Kostrzak’s pin came in 2:53.
Swenson 9145), Wasley (170) and Teague Holzer (126) won via major decisions.
The fourth match saw Central rout Kenosha Indian Trial 70-6 behind six pins from Swenson (145), Nusbaum (170), Berends (285), DeLong (106), Trennon Holzer (113) and Kostrzak (138). Swenson needed only 18 seconds to record his win, while Nusbaum took 103 seconds to earn his win. Wasley earned a major decision win at 160, while Stark (182), Nalley (120), Teague Holzer (126), Woehrman (132) and Max Waters (152) took home forfeit wins.
The final match saw the Panthers defeat Evansville 47-30 as the Panthers won the first four matches.
SCC finished with five pins overall: DeLong (106), Nalley (120), Kostrzak (138), Swenson (145) and Wasley (160). Teague Holzer (126) and Nusbaum (170) won via major decisions as Trennon Holzer (1130 won via decision. Stark (182) won via forfeit.
