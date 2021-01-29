The first time Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central boys basketball teams played this season, the conference leading Panthers only defeated B-W by four points, giving the Blackhawks some momentum heading into the rematch Jan. 22.
The second game around didn’t go in the Blackhawks’ favor as SCC finished with four players in double figures, routing Baldwin-Woodville 81-58.
Collin Fritts and Cam Thompson led B-W with 14 points each. Dylan Karau added 11 points, nine blocked shots, three rebounds and three assists. Keegan Ofstie tossed in nine points and five rebounds. Eli Coenen finished with seven points, four rebounds and four assists.
Kelson Klin led Central with 21 points, while Gabe Siler tossed in 19 points, seven assists and seven steals. Jackson Pettit added 14 points. Colin Hackbarth recorded 10.
While the Blackhawks shot over 50% from three-point range, they were outrebounded by 10. Central had 20 assists and 19 steals compared to B-W’ 13 and five respectively.
Baldwin-Woodville is now 4-7 on the year. They host Amery 7 p.m., Jan. 28.
