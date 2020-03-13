The Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team saw its season end March 6 when St. Croix Central defeated the Blackhawks 69-50 in the WIAA Division 3 Regionals at St. Croix Central High School in Hammond.
SCC went 3-0 against B-W this year. The Panthers defeated Bloomer the following night to capture the Regional Title.
“There are games where you walk into the locker room and say, ‘If we would have done this or that, we would have won,’” explained B-W coach Jeremy Nygaard. “This wasn’t one of those games. We got outplayed and outcoached.”
Nygaard explained B-W started with a quick lead, but the Panthers responded and raced out to a 20-9 lead. The Blackhawks got it down to five, but Central didn’t miss from the field.
“They got it back over 10 and if we could have kept it there at halftime, I think the second half may have played out differently, but they ended the half on a 7-0 run and 19 was just too much to overcome,” Nygaard said.
Central went into halftime with a 41-22 lead.
“The second half was more of the same,” Nygaard continued. “We’d make a run to get it to a dozen, they’d make a run to push it to 20. We just couldn’t overcome their quick start.”
Warick Weyer was the only Blackhawk in double figures with 17 points. He also pulled down five rebounds. Zach Nilssen added nine points and six rebounds, while Cam Thompson and Ross Roemhild each scored six points.
Keegan Ofstie and Dylan Karau each scored five points. Ofstie pulled down seven rebounds and four assists.
Kelson Klin led Central with 20 points. Colin Hackbarth scored 18 and Carson Hinzman added 12.
“I thought Hackbarth and Klin played really well, lots of energy and Hinzman was a handful,” Nygaard said.
The Blackhawks end its season with a 13-11 record. Baldwin-Woodville will lose Weyer, Nilssen, Roemhild, Hunter Clausen, Thomas Albrightson, Riley Bacon, Collin Bensen and Dawson Lee.
“All in all, it was a good season, a great group of seniors,” Nygaard said. “They provided a lot both on and off the court and those will be big shoes to fill, both in quality and quantity. But they set a great example for the underclassmen on and off the court.”
