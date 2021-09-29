Mindy Widiker knew Somerset would provide a good test for her St. Croix Central volleyball team.
“They are a good team with a lot of very skilled players,” the Central coach said. “I was happy to see when we were down at times we played aggressively, made smart choices, and didn’t lose focus during the match.”
Central came back from a 2-1 deficit to claim the five set win over the Spartans, 21-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-21, 15-5, Sept. 23.
“Against Somerset, we did a nice job of mixing up our shots on offense and implementing needed adjustments, as the match went on,” Widiker said. “We did a better job of serving smart, limiting our errors, and keeping the ball in play during critical times.
“We had a few communication breakdowns at times that cost us a few points. We can’t afford to give up points on communication errors, especially against good teams.”
Katie Gostovich posted a team-high 15 kills with Katie Larson contributing 11. Meadow Berg posted seven and Delaynee Bohatta added six.
Berg recorded 28 set assists and Madison Mousel contributed 10. Berg finished with seven service aces, with Bohatta and Hanna Dux each with two. Dux recorded a team-high 17 digs and Grace Benson chipped in with 10.
“Getting our serves into play and giving ourselves a fighting chance to win,” Widiker said, when asked what the turning point in the match was.
Central is now 18-2 overall.
Raiders snap Central’s winning streak
The Panthers looked like the winning streak would go to 13 after a dominating first set win against Hudson Sept. 21.
Hudson had other ideas, coming back and prevailing in five. The set scores were unavailable online.
“As the match proceeded, we lost momentum and faced some struggles,” Widiker said. “One of our biggest struggles was at the end line serving with too many service errors. This made it difficult for us to generate points when we had to have some. We had some great plays at times but struggled with consistency at different times during this match.”
