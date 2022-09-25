Panther volleyball loses in five sets to Osceola By Jason Schulte sentinelsports48@gmail.com Sep 25, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Osceola volleyball team prevailed in five sets over St. Croix Central, 25-22, 25-17, 19-25, 23-25, 16-14, Sept. 15 in the conference opener for both teams.In earlier action, the Panthers lost in three games to Hudson Sept. 13. Central is now 0-1 in the conference and 10-8 overall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Central boys soccer drops a pair Panther volleyball loses in five sets to Osceola SCC girls golf posts season-low score at Osceola Central girls cross country take third at Osceola Invitational Central football rolls over Prescott DNR seeking public comment on Willow River State Park Farmers Union Annual Meetings set for Fall Gov. Evers announces State Building Commission approves $306 million projects across Wisconsin Most Popular Former Baldwin youth pastor sentenced to three years prison for sexual assault of a child Austin Clark named Shrine parade marshal for 2022 DNR announces changes to 2022 Hunting Season 17th annual Chili Fest September 24 Mygatt sentenced to three years prison for sexual assault of a child Upcoming Events Sep 25 B-W Band Mattress Fundraiser Sun, Sep 25, 2022 CDT Sep 27 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, Sep 27, 2022 CDT Sep 29 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Sep 29, 2022 CDT Today's e-Edition e-Edition Baldwin Bulletin E-Edition 09-21-22 Sep 21, 2022 0
