The Osceola football team ran its way to a 34-12 victory over Baldwin-Woodville Nov. 6 in the regular season finale for both teams.
“We had plenty of opportunities that we were not able to take advantage of,” explained B-W coach Dan Keefer. “I give Osceola credit, they had lost a couple of heartbreakers in the Middle Border Conference and they made plays on Friday.
“Our kids were excited to play but we are a young team, both were evident on Friday night.”
Jacob Sedivy led the Chieftains on the ground with 200 yards rushing and three touchdowns. He also added 51 yards on receptions. Nick Carlson added 128 yards rushing on 24 carries.
“Defensively, we had a lot of good stops, but to be a great defense, everyone needs to do their job and we were inconsistent,” Keefer said. “Keegan Ofstie and Sam Crowley both played with a lot of heart. Sophomore Masen Werner has impressed and has improved over the last two weeks; he is a physical corner. Freshman Noah Saurer has also flattered on the defensive line earning valuable varsity snaps.”
Offensively, the Blackhawk touchdowns came from Wyatt Larson to Tanner Holldorf on a six-yard pass and a five-yard run by Ofstie. Larson finished with 10 completions for 109 yards passing. Ofstie led the ground game with 55 yards rushing, while Ty Margelofsky led the receivers with 39 yards.
“We had some young guys step up,” Keefer stated. “Sophomore Hunter Gartmann saw his most extended play of the year and he flashed a couple of plays, including a 25-yard gain on a tunnel screen. Cal Smith, who has a bright future at quarterback played in the slot for us on Friday after one week of practice and he showed us that he is a varsity caliber player as a Freshman.
“Senior captain Taylor Lokker returned and he had some crushing blocks on pulls, It was awesome to see Taylor back on the field after missing him last week. Senior Carson Lunde made some terrific blocks and was a strong leader for our group all night.”
B-W (3-4 overall) will host Altoona (0-4) 7 p.m., Nov. 13 in the first round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs. If they win, they will play the winner of Prescott (1-6)/Amery (2-4) the following week.
