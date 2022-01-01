The Osceola girls basketball team had three players in double figures to defeat St. Croix Central 65-41 Dec. 21.
Hattie Fox led the Chieftains with 23 points on 9-for-16 shooting from the field. She also added eight rebounds, four assists and seven steals.
Alexis See posted 17 points, two rebounds and three steals. Mallory Johnson scored 10 points, five rebounds and three steals.
Osceola shot 49.8% from the field, compared to Central’s 28.1%.
“Defensively, we were able to put more pressure on SCC in the second half and kept them off balance, and create some hard earned takeaways,” Osceola coach Luke Haase explained. “We aren’t where we need to be yet on defense. We still gave up way too many offensive rebounds, in fact SCC was able to grab more offensive rebounds than we got defensive rebounds, which means they had the opportunity to take more shot attempts than us despite us having a +10 advantage on turnovers.”
Central finished with 23 offensive rebounds to Osceola’s six.
Katie Gostovich scored 11 for Central (0-4 conference, 1-7 overall) along with six rebounds, two assists and three steals. Sydney Burgess and Lucy Mansell scored eight points each. Burgess pulled down seven rebounds. Mansell registered two assists and two steals.
Osceola improved to 3-1 in the conference and 6-2 overall with the win.
