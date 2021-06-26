Osceola defeats Blackhawks in regional final

The Osceola baseball team scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat Baldwin-Woodville 5-4 in a WIAA Division 2 Regional Final June 17 in Osceola.
The Chieftains struck first by getting two runs in the bottom of the first inning, but B-W tied it up in the top of the third, when Osceola’s second baseman errored on a ball hit by Cal Smith that drove in Blaine Guthrie. With runners on the corners, Masen Werner scored when Osceola got Smith in a rundown on an attempted steal.
An inning later, B-W took the lead when Guthrie doubled in Tanner Holldorf and Smith drove in Guthrie. The tight game remained that way until the bottom of the sixth when a couple of costly B-W errors helped load the bases with nobody out. Osceola ended up scoring those three runs.
Baldwin-Woodville got a runner on in the top of the seventh inning with one out but was unable to score.
Sam Hush started for B-W and pitched the first 4 1/3 innings and allowed only two runs on six hits. He struck out three batters and walked only two. Holldorf pitched the final 1 2/3 inning and gave up only one earned run on three hits.
Said B-W coach Wes Haney: “It was a great game by both teams. We left a lot of guys on base and had several opportunities to break this game open, but it didn’t happen. We battled until the very last pitch, like this team has done all year long, and I’m extremely proud of them for all they’ve accomplished this season. We had a great bunch of Seniors, who are going to do great in life, and I wish them all the absolute best in their futures!”
The Blackhawks finished the season 15-10 overall, second place in the Middle Border Conference at 10-4, and runner up in the Regional championship game. They accomplished this with a mix of older and younger players who gained some valuable experience. The junior varsity went 16-3 and C-team went 8-5. The future looks bright for the Blackhawks.
B-W 8, Prescott 4
The Blackhawks defeated Prescott 8-4 June 15 in the regional semifinals. The scoring started in the bottom of the first inning when Werner singled to drive in Holldorf. Ty Fink singled to drive in Guthrie and Cam Thompson singled to drive in Werner to put the Blackhawks up 3-0.
The Cardinals came right back in the top of the second to tie it up. There was no scoring until the top of the fifth when Prescott took the lead on a delayed steal with runners on first and third and through a Baldwin error scored to make it 4-3.
A Prescott errant throw on an attempted pick off in the bottom of the fifth scored Werner and Fink. Trenton Veenendaal hit a sacrifice fly to score Smith, to make the score 6-4.
The Blackhawks scored two more insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth when Werner drove in Holldorf and Guthrie with a single to left.
Smith started for B-W and went five innings, allowing four runs on five hits. He struck out six and walked three. Sam Hush pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief, allowing no runs on two hits. Holldorf pitched the final two outs of the game.
“It was a battle, as it always is when we play such a great program as Prescott has under Hall of Fame coach Jeff Ryan,” Haney said. “The game was closer than the final score and luckily we did enough things right to come out on top and give a boost to our program.”
