Osceola boys tennis sweep doubles matches to defeat B-W

B-W’s Gus Kroening starts a serve during the April 11 against Amery. 

 Sam Niebeling | Niebeling’s Photography

The Osceola boys tennis team won every doubles match aiding its 5-2 win over Baldwin-Woodville April 18. 

“Like many teams in our area we haven’t had much time outside to practice so our matches just proved we have a lot to work on,” B-W assistant coach Chris Fuhrman said, who was filling in for an ailing Dana Helgeson. “Our footwork needs to improve; we need to hit more in more in practice and our communication for our doubles team needs to get better.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.