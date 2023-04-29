Osceola boys tennis sweep doubles matches to defeat B-W

The Osceola boys tennis team won every doubles match aiding its 5-2 win over Baldwin-Woodville April 18.
“Like many teams in our area we haven’t had much time outside to practice so our matches just proved we have a lot to work on,” B-W assistant coach Chris Fuhrman said, who was filling in for an ailing Dana Helgeson. “Our footwork needs to improve; we need to hit more in more in practice and our communication for our doubles team needs to get better.
“That’s not to say there weren’t a lot of promising things present in each match. I was especially pleased with our serving despite the lack of practice.”
Two of the doubles matches each had a set that went to a tiebreaker which Osceola won. Furthermore, Osceola’s Carson Hollman defeated Vince Searafina 2-6, 6-1, 10-4 at No. 2 singles.
“All of our kids found themselves in long matches and many went into third sets,” Fuhrman added. “It takes a lot of physical effort and mental toughness and I’m proud of the way they all battled to the end, even if not every match ended the way we wanted.”
B-W’s wins were courtesy of Collin Fritts, who recorded a 4-6, 6-4, 10-3 win over Mason Jordan at No. 3 singles and Connor Barnett, who defeated Jalmar Valbuena 6-0, 6-2 at No. 4 singles.
“We’re excited to get more experience because that’s what our teams needs right now,” Fuhrman concluded.
