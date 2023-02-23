The Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team was becoming a contender over the last five years with dreams of qualifying for state as the goal.
The problem was other teams were always blocking the Blackhawks’ path.
First it was Ellsworth, who would win the regional title leaving B-W in the runner-up position.
The Blackhawks got out of the Ellsworth regional and won the regional in 2020 but ran into a G-E-T/M-M team which finished second in the state in 2020.
Then, the last two years B-W gave Amery everything they had, yet the Warriors would end the season as state champions in 2021 and 2022.
This year, it is finally B-W’s turn as the Blackhawks are the sectional team champions defeating St. Croix Falls 42-25 and Medford 44-27 in the Division 2 sectional semifinals Feb. 14 at St. Croix Central.
“We had a very good night,” B-W coach Jeff Newton explained. “The kids wrestled so well.”
The sectional title is B-W’s first since 1996. They will wrestle in the Division 2 state tournament March 4 at the UW Field House in Madison. The Blackhawks will be joining Evansville, Luxemburg-Casco, and Prairie du Chien. The semifinals are 10 a.m., with the final at 3 p.m. The pairings will be announced Feb. 26.
“(Tuesday) was a great win, but we aren’t done,” Newton said.
B-W 42, St. Croix Falls 25
The sectional final against the Saints started with a great sign for B-W.
The coin toss led to the match starting at 195 pounds with Drew Stark against Peyton Steffen. With the Saints hoping they could steal a match, Stark pinned Steffen in the second period.
“That got us rolling right away,” Newton said.
Mason Baribeau continued the momentum with a pin over Mayson Utgard at 220 pounds in 83 seconds. The Saints won the next two matches via pins, tying the score at 12.
Newton noted Carter Benson’s effort at 106 pounds, even though he lost via pin.
“Even in a loss, he kept the team up,” Newton said. “He gave it everything he head.”
While B-W’s strengths are in the lower weights, St. Croix Falls has some good wrestlers as well in those weight classes.
It didn’t matter as the Blackhawks won the next five matches, increasing the B-W lead to 30-12.
Drake Gartmann earned a sudden death victory over Cole Steffen at 113 pounds
“Steffen has placed higher than him in some tournaments this year,” Newton added. “That was another big one to keep the momentum going.”
Colton Hush pinned Kody Fleck in the second period at 120 pounds. Cole Braasch registered an 8-2 decision over Isaac Briggs at 126 pounds. Tyler Fink defeated Kellen Kelly 7-3 at 132 pounds. while Hunter Gartmann posted a 4-3 win over Kaden Clark at 138 pounds.
Griffin Marko kept the comeback hopes for St. Croix Falls alive as he earned a 10-2 decision over Graiden Monicken at 145 pounds.
Those hopes were slammed shut as Austin Schmidt clinched the section title for B-W with a 52 second pin over Alex Hoff at 152 pounds.
Taden Holldorf tacked on some insurance points with a pin over Chase Lessard at 160 pounds. The Saints then won the final two matches.
“We wanted to leave no doubt we were the best team in the gymnasium,” Hush said. He added going to team state was a goal this year and to achieve it, makes it extra special.
Added Fink: “This was a lot of fun and we had a good time.”
B-W 44, Medford 27
The upper weights started the momentum for B-W against Medford in the sectional semifinal.
The Blackhawks won the first three matches as Elliott Anderson posted a 10-3 decision over Evan Wilkins at 182 pounds. Andrew Thompson recorded a pin in 31 seconds over Jonathon Bartnik at 195 pounds while Baribeau needed 99 seconds to pin Braxton Weissmiller at 220 pounds.
Medford recorded a win at heavyweight thanks to a pin, making the score 15-6.
The lower weights clinched the win as Baldwin-Woodville won five of the next six matches, stretching its lead to 38-9.
Benson started the streak with a pin over Broden Schilling in 56 seconds at 106 pounds. Drake Gartmann cruised to the 16-1 win over Nick Malchow at 113 pounds.
Medford’s only win in that run was a bit of surprise as Thaddeus Sigmund handed Colton Hush only his third loss of the year, by a score of 7-5 at 120 pounds.
Braasch neutralized Sigmund’s win as he defeated Jude Stark 12-9 at 126 pounds. Stark was his regional champion while Braasch took fourth in his region. Fink then pinned Owen Higgins in 3:01 at 132 pounds. Hunter Gartmann rounded out the winning streak with a 7-2 decision over Parker Lissner at 138 pounds.
Gage Losiewicz earned a pin over Graiden Monicken in 91 seconds at 145 pounds while Schmidt rounded out the Blackhawk scoring with a pin over Cory Lindahl at 152 pounds.
B-W then forfeited the 160- and 170-pound weight classes.
