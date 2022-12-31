OHS girls extends B-W’s losing streak By Jason Schulte Sentinelsports48@gmail.com Dec 31, 2022 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email B-W’s Marney Roemhild looking for a teammate to pass the ball during the Dec. 16 game against River Falls. Sam Niebeling | Niebeling’s Photography Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Osceola girls basketball team outscored Baldwin-Woodville by 11 in the second half to prevail 51-45 Dec. 20.The Blackhawks (2-2 conference, 2-6 overall) shot 30.9 percent from the field overall in addition to 23.5 percent from three-point range. Osceola shot 43.2 percent from the field overall.Baldwin-Woodville went into halftime with a 15-10 halftime lead as the Chieftains only had one field goal in the first half. In the second half, Hattie Fox scored 19 and finished with 24 overall. Maddie Newton added 15 along with six rebounds. Olivia Wright and Gabbie Neumann pulled down five rebounds each. Fox became the school’s all-time leading scorer in the win as OHS improved to 2-2 and 5-2. Abigail Nilssen had a team-high 15 points for B-W along with 11 rebounds. Haley Jordt finished with 10 points in addition to dishing out six assists. Marin Nygaard posted eight points, four rebounds and three assists. Maggie Jensen recorded seven points and 10 rebounds. The Blackhawks outrebounded OHS by 10 and outscored the Chieftains 24-12 in second chance points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News OHS girls extends B-W’s losing streak Blackhawk wrestling cruises to wins at Cumberland Triangular Sundby’s goal in double overtime wins it for Fusion Wildcats defeat B-W in boys hockey Western Wisconsin Conservation Council shares membership benefits at annual meeting Vital Plastics receives Donaldson’s Value Supplier Excellence Award Art in Bloom at BWHS . . . coming soon! Western Wisconsin Health donates to Baldwin Food Pantry Most Popular Riebe to perform at Citrus Bowl again B-W’s 2023-24 school year to start in August Alum couple's gift provides lasting impact, establishes James and Margery Belisle Concourse at Falcon Center at UW-River Falls Woodville Garage Bar announces exciting New Year's Eve Party Glen Hills Park survey illustrates strengths and shows areas needed for improvement Upcoming Events Jan 3 Community Supper Tue, Jan 3, 2023 Jan 3 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, Jan 3, 2023 CST Jan 5 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Jan 5, 2023 CST Jan 7 Weathering the Storm Sat, Jan 7, 2023 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
