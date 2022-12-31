OHS girls extends B-W’s losing streak

B-W’s Marney Roemhild looking for a teammate to pass the ball during the Dec. 16 game against River Falls. 

 Sam Niebeling | Niebeling’s Photography

The Osceola girls basketball team outscored Baldwin-Woodville by 11 in the second half to prevail 51-45 Dec. 20.

The Blackhawks (2-2 conference, 2-6 overall) shot 30.9 percent from the field overall in addition to 23.5 percent from three-point range. Osceola shot 43.2 percent from the field overall.

