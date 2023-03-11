The Osceola boys basketball team outscored B-W by 17 in the second half to pull away and capture the regional title 51-36 March 4 in Osceola.
The Chieftains improved to 24-1 overall and advances to play Prescott in the sectional semifinal March 9.
Updated: March 11, 2023 @ 6:42 pm
The Blackhawks were outscored 39-22 in the final 18 minutes. B-W shot 36.8 percent from the field overall and was 4-for-16 from three-point range. They were also done in by 15 turnovers.
Eli Coenen led B-W with nine points and four rebounds. James Borchardt and Masen Werner added seven points each. Sean Van Someren recorded six points while Evan Clausen posted five points. Collin Fritts added five rebounds and four assists.
Baldwin-Woodville’s three lowest scoring outputs this season were all against Osceola.
Brayden Bradway had a game-high 14 points for Osceola. Teagan Viebrock recorded 11 points and six rebounds while Ethan Hall posted 10 points.
Osceola shot 41.8 percent from the field and outrebounded the Blackhawks by 10.
Baldwin-Woodville finished 17-9 overall and will graduate Werner, Ethan Fern-Denzer, Reese Guthrie, Van Someren, Landon Fedie and Coenen.
B-W 50, Bloomer 37
Coenen recorded a double with 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead B-W to the regional semifinal win March 3.
He shot 6-for-7 from the field and added six blocked shots.
Borchardt added 11 points and four rebounds. Fritts finished with eight points and three rebounds. Clausen added six points while Van Someren chipped in with five points and four rebounds.
Werner also played his first game since the Dec. 6 game against Somerset and played 15 minutes, scoring two points.
Baldwin-Woodville shot 48.6 percent from the field overall and finished with 28 rebounds.
Jonah Bleskacek had a team-high eight points for Bloomer. Evan Rogge added seven.
Rate:
Begins:
Ends:
Transaction ID:
