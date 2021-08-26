The numbers showed Keegan Ofstie had a great night of football for the Baldwin-Woodville football team Friday night in its season opener.
The coaching staff realized it too.
“Keegan Ofstie played an excellent football game,” said coach Dan Keefer.
Ofstie’s 114 yards rushing and a touchdown highlighted the Blackhawk offense as B-W defeated Sparta 17-6.
Ofstie also finished with eight total tackles and a half-sack, leading Baldwin-Woodville in both of those categories as well.
“For a first game, I thought we played solid defensively and were very good on special teams,” Keefer said.
B-W kept Sparta scoreless until one minute, 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter when Thomas Laufenberg connected with Carson Kelsey on a 40-yard reception. That was one of only two completed passes Sparta had.
“I was impressed with the level of play of a number of first time varsity starters,” Keefer said. “We had 15 kids play a significant number of first time varsity snaps. Noah Saurer played a great game particularly on defense. He is a special player already in his first varsity start.”
Davis Paulsen started the scoring with a 44-yard field goal in the second quarter. Cal Smith added a two-yard touchdown run later in the quarter. The Blackhawks went into intermission with an 11-0 lead as Sam Hush tacked on the two-points with a run.
Ofstie scored his touchdown from two yards out in the fourth quarter to end B-W’s scoring. Offensively, the Blackhawks finished with 171 yards rushing. Wyatt Larson completed six passes for 73 yards.
“Collin Fritts impressed on both sides of the ball,” Keefer said. “Masen Werner played well at free safety and in the slot.
“Offensively, we possessed the ball a long time, but we made too many mistakes. We were unable to finish several drives.”
Besides Paulsen’s play, Keefer emphasized his special team play as Sparta only had 11 offensive plays in the first half.
“I’m excited to improve in all facets of our game,” Keefer said. “We have plenty of specific things we can improve on.”
Baldwin-Woodville (1-0 overall) travels to Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (0-1 overall) 7 p.m. Friday.
