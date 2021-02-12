The Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team had its most grueling stretch of the season last week with four games in a five-day span.
It didn’t matter as the Blackhawks won all four of them, improving its record to above .500.
The highlight game was against Prescott Feb. 6, the final game of the week. The Blackhawks won 57-54 thanks to Keegan Ofstie’s game-winning three pointer at the buzzer.
B-W found itself down 30-25 at halftime, but outscored the Cardinals by eight in the second half.
Ofstie and Dylan Karau led the Blackhawks with 15 points each. Ofstie also pulled down nine rebounds and dished out three assists. Karau added five assists and three rebounds.
Eli Coenen concluded a memorable week for him with 11 points and four rebounds. Cam Thompson chipped in with nine points, while Collin Fritts recorded seven points and three rebounds.
Baldwin-Woodville shot over 50 percent from three-point range and had 12 assists to the Cardinals’ six.
Jordan Malmlov had a game-high 21 points for the Cardinals. Ben Rohl chipped in with 17.
The night before, B-W hosted Ellsworth, who defeated the Blackhawks by 22 in the season opener back in December.
The second time around was a much different story as Baldwin-Woodville outscored Ellsworth 44-19 in the second half, highlighting its 66-50 victory.
Dylan Karau was a star on both ends of the court. He had a game-high 23 points, pulled down seven rebounds and blocked three shots. He also provided stellar defense on Ellsworth’s leading scorer Mason Anderson, limiting him to seven points in the second half.
Eli Coenen had 15 points and six rebounds. Cam Thompson chipped win with 10 points.
Collin Fritts and Keegan Ofstie both scored eight points. Ofstie added five rebounds and five assists, while Fritts pulled down four rebounds.
Anderson was the only Panther in double figures with 22 points.
The Blackhawks finished above 50 percent shooting from the field.
The first game of the three-day stretch saw the Blackhawks again pull away from its opponent, this time Osceola, in the second half for the victory. B-W won 58-45 thanks to outscoring the Chieftains by 11 in the final 18 minutes of action.
Dylan Karau was 5-for-5 from three-point range to finish with a game-high 19 points. Cam Thompson chipped in with 13. Eli Coenen had 11 along with five rebounds.
Keegan Ofstie finished with eight points and three rebounds. Collin Fritts tallied five points.
Baldwin-Woodville shot 50 percent from the field, while the Chieftians shot less than 40 percent.
The week started off with eight Blackhawks scoring in a 51-44 victory over Somerset.
Logan Fedie led the Blackhawks in scoring with 10 points in only 17 minutes of action. Cam Thompson and Dylan Karau each scored nine, while Keegan Ofstie added eight and pulled down 13 rebounds.
The Spartans scored a season-low 44 points and shot less than 40 percent from the field.
Baldwin-Woodville is now 9-8 overall and travels to New Richmond Feb. 11 for its season finale.
The seeding meeting for playoffs was this weekend and the Blackhawks earned the fourth seed in a Division 2 regional. They host Ellsworth 7 p.m., Feb. 16. The winner plays at top-seed Altoona 7 p.m., Feb. 19.
