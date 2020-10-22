Keegan Ofstie had a night to remember for the Baldwin-Woodville football team Oct. 16 against Somerset.
Ofstie stepped in to replace the injured Isaiah Randall at running back and finished with 19 rushes for 164 yards and three touchdowns. He also added an interception return for a touchdown as the Blackhawks defeated Somerset 39-29.
“Our offensive line is playing well,” explained B-W coach Dan Keefer. “I really like the grit in that group. We have three starters that are converted skill players. Sam Crowley was a quarterback, Klay Lorentz was a wide receiver, and Carson Lunde was running back. All three are playing very good football for us on the offensive line. Captain Taylor Lokker is another talented kid playing up front and our other position is being held down by senior Ethan Rumpel and sophomore Elijah Heimer. We can be even better but I like our growth on the offensive line to this point.”
Ofstie scored on runs of 44, 49 and 33 yards and the interception return was from 36 yards out.
As a team, the Blackhawks finished with 39 attempts for 271 yards. Besides Ofstie’s big day on the ground, Ty Margelofsky added 91 yards rushing, including a 70-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Quarterback Wyatt Larson finished with over 100 yards passing, with a 78-yard touchdown pass to Eli Coenen in the first quarter being the highlight.
The Baldwin-Woodville defense was outstanding as well as they forced six Somerset turnovers.
“Captain Tanner Holldorf played a great game at F/S for us,” Keefer said. “Tanner had two interceptions and was the best he has been this year in run support. Tanner is a fast kid and he played very fast and physical on Friday night. Junior Braydon LaGrander has stepped up for us at linebacker and he has been consistently doing his job. Sam Hush had his second interception of the season at his cornerback position. We have the ability to play better up front and that will be a focus for this week.”
The coach also found another area that needs work on.
“We struggled covering kickoffs for most of the night and we will invest time to improve in that area,” he said.
The Blackhawks (3-1 overall) travel to undefeated Ellsworth Friday.
“Ellsworth is a very talented team that has two outstanding running backs in Max Grand and Ashten Quade and a talented receiver Jack Janke,” Keefer said.
