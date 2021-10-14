Football coaches talk about it all the time and you hear it on the radio and television while watching or listening to the game: To win, the team must be able to run and pass the ball.
Baldwin-Woodville threw for 181 yards and ran for 178 against Amery Friday. The end result was its second straight win, a 33-24 final.
“I thought our offensive line took another step forward, specifically in pass protection and they really stepped up late in the game keeping the ball away from Amery to close out the game,” B-W coach Dan Keefer explained.
Masen Werner completed 10 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns. He connected with Wyatt Larson on a 13-yard reception in the first quarter, increasing the B-W lead to 14-0.
“I loved the way we started the game scoring touchdowns on our first two possessions,” Keefer said.
Werner’s second touchdown was on a 25-yard connection with Sam Hush in the third quarter.
Larson also threw a touchdown, a 26-yard pass to Hush in the fourth quarter, for the game’s final score.
Hush finished with 68 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Collin Fritts added 56 yards, while Gavin Sell had one catch for 31 yards.
On the ground, Hush was the leading rusher with 68 yards. Keegan Ofstie added 57. Werner and Ryan Veenendall accounted for the touchdowns.
Ofstie didn’t play a full game due to an injury, which proved to be a test.
“A lot of younger players were forced to grow up and lead in his absence,” Keefer said.
After giving up 17 points in the second quarter, the B-W defense toughened up in the second half, only giving up seven points.
“We resolved a few of our issues in the second half and we need to continue to build on that,” Keefer stated. “Eli Coenen played very well, registering three sacks and 10 tackles from his defensive line positions. Chase Shafer made a huge play making an impressive interception turning away an Amery drive with five minutes left inside the five yard line.”
Baldwin-Woodville (4-4 overall) has a chance to finish the season with an above .500 record when it hosts Somerset (2-6) 7 p.m. Friday.
“Somerset has a challenging approach running their quarterback a lot,” Keefer concluded. “I want to see our kids continue to play with the attitude and effort we have seen over the past two weeks. We have a good chance to qualify for the playoffs with a win Friday and our kids are having fun.”
