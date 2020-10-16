Offense carries B-W football team over Amery

Another big night from the Baldwin-Woodville offense lifted the Blackhawk football team to a 34-21 victory over Amery Oct. 9.
The Blackhawks (2-1 overall) finished with over 400 yards offense thanks to 236 yards rushing. Isaiah Randall had 144 yards rushing on just 11 carries. Carson Lee had 84 yards rushing on six rushes. Most of those yards came on a 72-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Masen Werner finished 9-for-15 for 165 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown was a 55-yard pass to Tanner Holldorf midway through the second quarter giving B-W a 27-7 lead. Holldorf finished with three receptions for 129 yards.
“Klay Lorentz, our right tackle is playing really good football for us and he is getting better each week,” B-W coach Dan Keefer added. “Our entire offensive line has improved weekly and we need that trend to continue.
“I believe we had three touchdowns called back due to penalties which we will strive to clean up.”
Defensively, Amery threw for 369 yards passing, but could only manage 39 yards rushing on 16 attempts.
“Carson Lunde and Klay Lorentz both played very well to stop Amery’s run game and I thought our linebacking core of Sam Crowley, Keegan Oftsie, and Isaiah Randall all excelled in stopping the run,” Keefer said. “Tanner Holldorf caused a fumble and had an interception.”
Keefer also praised the special teams for their role in the win.
“Talented sophomore Davis Paulsen has joined our team this week to place kick and kick off,” Keefer explained. “Davis, who is also playing soccer for B-W, went four for five on PAT’s and kicked the ball extremely well. When Davis made his first PAT, I swear the crowd was louder than it was for the touchdown.
A special teams oddity occurred when Amery blocked a punt that bounced into Randall’s hands, and he ran for a first down to extend a drive.
Ty Margelofsky returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown with 4 minutes, 28 seconds left in the game to seal the victory.
“The return was set up by two key blocks by sophomore Elijah Heimer and the final block by Taylor Lokker,” Keefer said.
“I thought our kids played hard and showed a lot of heart after somewhat of a flat start. Like many High School teams, we are dealing with a number of kids fighting through playing a ton of snaps on a hot evening and I thought our kids finished the game answering each time Amery mounted a challenge.”
B-W travels to Somerset Friday. Somerset beat Osceola 22-21, scoring a touchdown on the last play of the game.
