The Baldwin-Woodville baseball team scored in every inning except the sixth to defeat Ellsworth 8-2 April 28.
B-W finished with 11 hits led by Masen Werner and Ty Fink as they had two each. Klay Lorentz drove in two RBI.
“In the beginning innings, we were leaving guys on base again, but then started to score more in the middle innings,” B-W coach Wes Haney said. “Hopefully, we continue to drive guys in from now on who are in scoring position.”
Haney was also happy with the results Jesse Gorman generated on the mound. In his return from injury, he started and went five innings, allowing just one run and striking out eight. Sean Van Someren pitched the final two innings in relief.
“We pitched well and played good defense,” Haney said. “It would be nice to get some warmer weather hopefully. This spring has been tough. And to do a better job vs. Amery if we face (Kale) Hopke again. We really want to cut down on the strikeouts and put more balls in play.”
Baldwin-Woodville is now 4-1 in the conference and 7-2 overall.
B-W 3, Osceola 2
The Blackhawks pulled out the April 26 win thanks to a Brayton LaGrander double in the top of the seventh inning to score Werner for the go-ahead run.
Sam Hush then closed the door in the bottom of the seventh. He pitched a complete game, giving up five hits and striking out five. He walked three.
“We knew going into the game with them that it is always a battle and always seems to get decided in the late innings by a run or two,” Haney said. “This time we were just happy to come out on the winning end at their place. Usually at home, they find a way to come out on top.”
“Sam pitched an awesome complete game and struck out one of their top hitters in the bottom of the seventh with two guys on to secure the win. We had some really good defensive players throughout the game that saved runs in key moments.”
A couple of those plays included Keagan Martino and Van Someren relaying a hit in the right center gap to get an Osceola runner at home in the sixth inning along with Trenton Veenendaal running down a deep fly ball to left in the bottom of the seventh to preserve the lead.
Hush and La Grander led the hitting attack with two each, while Ty Fink, Gorman, Werner, and Cal Smith had one each.
