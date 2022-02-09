St. Croix Central’s Emma Ocegueda-Weiss went 3-2 in the first ever Wisconsin Girls State Wrestling Tournament Jan. 29 in La Crosse. The junior competed in the 138-pound weight class.
She started with a pin over Barron’s Andrea Bechard with eight seconds left.
Brookfield Central’s Marisa Roth then pinned Ocegueda 14 seconds into the match. Roth went onto claim the state title.
Ocegueda fell to the consolation bracket where she pinned Kenosha Bradford/Reuther’s Emmeline Erickson in the second period. She then received a medical forfeit over Wausau West’s Anya Mueller. Her final match saw New London’s Eve Hedtke pinning Ocegueda in the second period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.