Jeremy Nygaard was faced with the dilemma most high school varsity coaches with a young family has.
Does one get off-season workouts up-and-running, including summer league plans or, for example, do they see their Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks not swallowed up by games and practices and instead spending time with family, for which Nygaard has four children.
This year, Nygaard choose option B. His resignation was approved by the Baldwin-Woodville School Board Monday night.
Nygaard was the varsity boys coach for three years. He grew up in Baldwin and previously coached football and middle school basketball.
“I love coaching, I love the games,” he said. Yet, he estimated he’s only seen 1 ½ games of his daughter’s basketball games the last two years, a soon-to-be freshman.
And, with three other children, ranging from Kindergarten to 6th grade, he felt it was asking too much of his wife, Leanne, to have multiple kids in multiple places, especially during the winter months while Nygaard was busy coaching.
“I’m going to get my weekends back,” he said. “I’m going to see my kids play sports. It’s going to be a lot easier being a fan or a Dad.”
Nygaard stressed this decision was 100 percent his and there was no pressure from Administration.
“To walk away from this on my own was important,” he said.
When school was in session, Nygaard spent most of his time at Greenfield Elementary as a Data Analyst/Instructional Coach. Yet, as he explained, most of the students knew him as the boys basketball coach. He hopes that will now change.
Baldwin-Woodville will say goodbye to nine seniors, but the cupboard isn’t bare for Nygaard’s successor. Dylan Karau, Cam Thompson, and Keegan Ofstie, who each scored between seven and nine points a game this year, all return.
