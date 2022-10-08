NR ends BW boys soccer winning streak at seven

Wes Chapin dribbling past an Amery defender.

 Sam Niebeling | Niebeling’s Photography

The Baldwin-Woodville boys soccer team winning streak ended at seven as New Richmond defeated B-W 3-0 Oct. 1. 

“This is the only Division 2 team we played this year, and this has been one of the best showings we have had against a school twice our size,” B-W coach Nathan Franey said. “Although, we didn’t win the game, there were a lot of small wins for the team. Our defense did an amazing job, only allowing one goal in the second half.” 

