NR ends BW boys soccer winning streak at seven

The Baldwin-Woodville boys soccer team winning streak ended at seven as New Richmond defeated B-W 3-0 Oct. 1.
“This is the only Division 2 team we played this year, and this has been one of the best showings we have had against a school twice our size,” B-W coach Nathan Franey said. “Although, we didn’t win the game, there were a lot of small wins for the team. Our defense did an amazing job, only allowing one goal in the second half.”
B-W is now 9-4-1 overall, while New Richmond is 13-3-3 overall.
B-W 6, Amery 0
The Blackhawks earned its fourth straight shutout win Sept. 29 over the Warriors.
“The team started slow in the first half as we were unable to put a goal in,” Franey continued. “In the first nine minutes of the second half, we rebounded and put in three goals. We were back to how we were used to playing and the team had a great second half, putting in six goals.”
Davis Paulsen scored three goals, while Haydon Langer added his first goal of the season.
The Blackhawks are now 7-2 in the conference.
B-W 3, Altoona 0
Baldwin-Woodville swept Altoona in the two matchups, outscoring them 6-0.
“The team controlled the game right from the start,” Franey said of the Sept. 26 matchup. “The communication was outstanding, and they continue to play at a high level every game.”
Gus Kroening scored two goals as Davis Paulsen added one.
