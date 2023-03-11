Northwestern eliminates Central in regional semifinal By Jason Schulte Sentinelsports48@gmail.com Mar 11, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Northwestern boys basketball team outscored St. Croix Central by 16 in the second half to defeat the Panthers 83-74 in the regional semifinal March 3. Jeff Pettit led four Panthers in double figures with a season-high 20 points He added six rebounds and two blocked shots. Kaden Fry posted 15 points and four rebounds. Nolan Merth added 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Owen Talledge chipped in with 11 points and dished out four assists. Caden Wester posted eight points as Mason Sullivan recorded four points, four rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Central shot 47 percent from the field and finished with 17 assists. SCC finished 14-11 overall and will graduate Simon Herink, Pettit, and Fry. SCC 70, Ellsworth 38Central put the Feb. 28 regional first round game away thanks to a 38-15 second half performance to eliminate No. 11 Ellsworth. Eight SCC scored between six and 13 points each. Wester led the way with 13 points, while Talledge added 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Herink and Sullivan finished with nine points each. Herink added four steals as Sullivan posted seven rebounds. Merth chipped in with eight points and five rebounds. Pettit, Fry and Brody Peissig recorded six points each. Pettit pulled down nine rebounds.Central shot 38 percent from the field and finished with 38 rebounds. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Sundby named Conference Player of the Year Northwestern eliminates Central in regional semifinal ‘Election integrity’ proposals do not address most common voting infraction in Wisconsin OHS boys hoops defeats B-W for third time this season Decodable Readers now at the Baldwin Library WESTconsin Credit Union holds Spring Food Drive Northwood Technical College is recertified as a Family Friendly Workplace Pillar Bank opens March 6 in Chippewa Falls Most Popular Former Woodville bar owner found guilty of arson Adoray CEO explains going down to one Treasures store in Baldwin Former Woodville bar owner guilty of arson BW high school to lose three teachers WESTconsin, ReStyle named Chamber Businesses of the Year Upcoming Events Mar 14 Blood Drive Tue, Mar 14, 2023 Mar 14 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, Mar 14, 2023 CDT Mar 16 Grow Winter Snacks Thu, Mar 16, 2023 Mar 16 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Mar 16, 2023 CDT Stocks Market Data by TradingView
