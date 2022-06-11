Northland Pines eliminates B-W girls soccer

The Northland Pines girls soccer team defeated Baldwin-Woodville for the second time this season, this time 1-0 in overtime in the Division 4 Regional Final Saturday.
“A well-played game with teams that are very similar,” B-W coach Mauritz Kool said. “Both teams had chances but at the end of the first half of they scored. We moved up to try to tie but came short.
“The players never gave up until the last second. I’m very proud of this group of players on everything they did on the field and outside the field.”
No. 2 seed Northland Pines (9-9) advances to the sectional semifinal against No. 1 Washburn/Bayfield June 9.
B-W finishes its season 10-4-1 and will only lose Zoe Henderson to graduation.
“She gave it all on the field,” Kool said. “We will miss her grit and leadership.”
B-W 7, Three Lakes/Phelps 0
The third-seeded Blackhawks rolled to the victory over No. 6 Three Lakes June 2 in the first round of regional action.
“The team played a slower speed game but took care of business,” Kool said. “The defense was solid, and our offense was very effective.”
Ella Schutz recorded a hat trick while Kylie Kastel tallied two goals. Kaitlyn Allison and Alayna Brightbill scored their first goals of the season.
“The last day of school after and most likely a game Saturday took away the focus for a bit, but at the end of the first half, things changed and we were able to get some goals in,” Kool concluded.
