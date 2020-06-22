SPOONER, Wis. – With waters warming up, small mouth bass season will open beginning on June 20 for the northern management zone.
While small mouth bass season is currently open in southern Wisconsin, anglers will now have the opportunity to harvest them from these additional waters:
• Wisconsin-Michigan Boundary Waters;
• Northern management zone;
• Tributaries to Lake Michigan – north of Hwy 29 in Door and Kewaunee counties; and
• Lake Superior – including Kakagon River and Slough.
Smallmouth bass harvest season varies by location. Anglers should consult the 2020-2021 Hook and Line Fishing Regulations for daily bag and size limits and season durations. All regulations and license requirements apply.
“The beginning of smallmouth bass season offers another great angling option in northern Wisconsin,” said Craig Roberts, a fisheries biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. “Smallmouth bass are known for their tenacity and being both aggressive and hard fighters. They will bite all summer long in both lakes and rivers and offer great fishing for the whole family.”
Anglers may purchase a license online through the GoWild system or at certain essential businesses. Please visit the fishing license webpage for more information.
Insight into local smallmouth bass fishing locations can be found in the 2020-2021 Wisconsin Fishing Report. A list of quality bass waters is available on the DNR’s fisheries webpage.
The DNR encourages anglers to continue to fish close to home, practice safe social distancing and adhere to Gov. Evers' Badger Bounce Back Plan.
For specific information regarding COVID-19, we encourage the public to frequently monitor the DHS website for updates and to follow @DHSWI on Facebook and Twitter, or @dhs.wi on Instagram. Additional information is available on the CDC website.
