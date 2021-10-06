The Baldwin-Woodville girls golf team played its best golf of the season at the right time.
At the regional held Sept. 29 at Clifton Highlands in Prescott, the Blackhawks finished eighth with a 462.
“We had great fall conditions for golf, maybe even a little too warm, as the course is long, but very well kept,” stated B-W coach Eric Harmon. “We played better than our season average for 18 holes and improved throughout the season.”
The top four teams qualified for the sectional which were Prescott (343), St. Croix Central (368), Regis/Altoona (374) and Somerset (400).
Ally Noll led the Blackhawks with a 106, missing out on the Sectionals by two shots.
The top four individual qualifiers after the top four teams advanced. Those were Amery’s Kaylee Yzermans (101), Stanley-Boyd’s Emerson Felmlee (101), Osceola’s Paetynn Bliese (103) and Ellsworth’s Shelby Lawler (104).
Makenzie Weiss was the next Blackhawk with a 116, followed by Teagen Wynveen’s 118. Grace Carlson completed the B-W scoring with a 122.
“Thank you to the four seniors for their time playing all four years together,” Harmon said. “Golf is a tough sport to play, and they stuck with it for the past four seasons. Ally and Grace are four-year letter winners, Teagen and Makenzie are two-year letter winners. We wish them all the best, and they will be missed.”
