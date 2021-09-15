Ally Noll shot a 55 to lead the Baldwin-Woodville girls golf team during the Middle Border Conference meet at Clifton Highlands Sept. 10.
Defending state champion Prescott shot a 173 to win the meet. St. Croix Central was second at 189. Ellsworth shot a 226. The Blackhawks shot a 250 to finish seventh.
“Ally had a solid round at Clifton Highlands,” said B-W coach Eric Harmon. “She did take a few too many putts on a few holes that cost her score today. She was much better from tee to green, changed her swing a little this week and it paid off.”
Teagen Wynveen was the next Blackhawk at 60.
“Teagen had a few good drives and three-wood shots, much better off the tee,” Harmon said. “But, struggled near and on the greens today. She has been hitting better, but the short game continues to add shots to the scorecard.”
Grace Carlson carded a 64.
“Grace had a tough day not consistent with irons or her tee shots,” Harmon added. “She has been better around the greens with chipping and her putting has improved.”
Julia Pollitt rounded out the B-W scoring with a 71.
“Julia had some good drives today and has been making better shots near the greens,” Harmon concluded. “She had a few tough holes which cost her score. She continues to improve and gain confidence.”
Prescott’s Ava Salay and St. Croix Central’s Sally Vangsness shared medalist honors with a 40. Prescott’s Jessica Heinsch was third at 43.
Weiss shoots 56 at Pheasant Hills
The Baldwin-Woodville girls golf team finished seventh at the MBC meet at Pheasant Hills Sept. 7.
Prescott won the meet with a 163. St. Croix Central was second at 180, followed by Somerset’s 189. B-W shot a 232, yet they were only seven shots from fourth place Ellsworth and Osceola.
Makenzie Weiss led the Blackhawks with a 56.
“She was solid most of the day, she was good off the tee, and had good iron play,” B-W coach Eric Harmon said. “She had trouble on two consecutive holes, and chipping and putting was costly for her score. She played one of her best rounds, but the two holes really cost her.”
Ally Noll was one shot behind.
“Ally was much better around and on the greens. She is still struggling off the tee and with iron play, but saved shots around the greens today,” Harmon said.
Grace Carlson had a tough finishing hole, which saw her score increase to a 59.
“She played much better in the middle of her round,” Harmon said. “She has been getting better around and on the greens. Her chipping has been good.”
Teagen Wynveen posted a 61.
“Teagen had a couple of tough holes today in the late part of her round which really cost her score,” Harmon added. “She has been pretty consistent off the tee but was in the rough more today.”
Julia Politt rounded out the B-W lineup with a 71.
“Julia has been getting more consistent with her driver and irons,” Harmon said. “She is putting time in on all parts of the golf game and getting better weekly. I expect her scores to continue to improve in the next few weeks.”
Prescott’s Ava Salay earned medalist honors with a 35. Somerset’s Ava Pesha was second at 39. Prescott’s Maddie Reiter was third at 40.
