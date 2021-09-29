The Middle Border Conference girls golf season ended on a good note for Ally Noll.
The Baldwin-Woodville senior shot a 104 at the conference championship Sept. 22 at Krooked Kreek in Osceola.
“It was a very solid day for Ally,” said B-W coach Eric Harmon. “She had a little trouble on a couple of holes but played pretty well the whole round.”
Noll missed out on achieving honorable mention all-conference status by two points based on the system the conference uses.
“She has played well the past couple of weeks and will need a good round next week to advance to sectional play,” Harmon added.
Teagen Wynveen carded a 111.
“She didn’t play in the (Osceola) Invite earlier in the season, so this was her first chance to see and play the back nine holes,” Harmon said. “She had a great start to the front side with a 50 but had some penalty shots on the back which cost her today. She was good off the tee most of the day. She will have a shot at advancing next week with a good round.”
Grace Carlson posted a 120.
“It wasn’t her best golf today,” Harmon explained. “A few too many penalty shots and hazard areas. The greens cost her extra putts as well. I look for her best round next week, she is close to putting a good round together with some adjustments to her swing and having a good day around and on the greens.”
Makenzie Weiss rounded out the Blackhawk scoring with a 123.
“She started the day on the toughest hole to putt and had a tough time, so not the start she was looking for,” Harmon stated. “She played much better after her first hole and hit many good shots.” Weiss was the only other B-W player to earn conference points this season.
Prescott finished first with a 339, followed by St. Croix Central’s 360. Somerset took third at 404. The Blackhawks were fourth at 458.
“We improved 50 strokes from the first time we played at Krooked Kreek in August,” Harmon said. “We were able to place fourth today and earned enough points to tie for fifth on the season. A good second half to the golf season as we were in seventh for half of the conference season.”
Prescott finished first overall for the season with Central taking second. Somerset was third. B-W and Osceola tied for fifth.
Central’s Sally Vangsness was medalist with a 77, edging Prescott’s Ava Salay by a shot. Prescott’s Liz Rohl and Jessica Heinsch tied for third with an 85. Salay was named player of the year.
The regional is 9 a.m., Sept. 29 at Clifton Highlands in Prescott.
Meet canceled
Baldwin-Woodville was scheduled to host a conference meet Sept. 20 at Pheasant Hills, but it was canceled due to weather. It will not be made up.
