The sixth-ranked St. Croix Valley Fusion girls ice hockey team traveled to Neenah Dec. 13 to take on the fourth-ranked Fox Cities Stars and put on a show as the Stars narrowly edged the Fusion, 4-3, marking St. Croix Valley's first loss of the season.
Fox Cities (7-1) jumped out to a two-point lead before the Fusion (6-1) were able to get on the board with a unassisted goal by Amber Delong 14:32 into the contest.
Facing a 1-3 deficit heading into the final period, the Fusion rallied to fire of 14 third period shots and earn a hat trick for Delong who scored at the 6:39 mark off assists by Juneau Paulson and Jaden Woiwode.
The Stars’ Madelynn Jablonski picked up her hat trick at the 12:17 mark and Delong scored unassisted at 16:42 for her third goal of the game.
Overall, the Fusion outshot the Stars 33-27 in a game that featured just one penalty, which went against the Stars.
Sydney Seeley tallied 23 saves in the loss.
