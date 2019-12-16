The Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team, which begins the 2019-20 season with honorable mention in the state Division 2 rankings, opened its season Dec. 5 with a 46-22 loss to fourth-ranked Ellsworth. The Blackhawks won five of the 14 matches including two by pin and one by major decision.
Last year's seventh-ranked 182 pounder Blaine Guthrie claimed the honor of the fastest match victory for B-W has he pinned Braxton Quade in 1:25. Tyler Fink added a 2:35 fall against Isiah Hanson at 113 pounds.
Jordan Bonte, who was ranked No. 5 in the final state rankings last season, added a 9-0 major decision over Jack Voelker at 126 pounds. Sam Crowley (160 pounds) earned a solid 13-6 win over Elie Rohl, and Max Ramberg (170 pounds) knocked off Ryan Matzek, 8-3.
