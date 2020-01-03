Nursing its wounds from a two-goal loss a day earlier to the fifth-ranked Madison Metro Lynx, the sixth-ranked St. Croix Valley Fusion girls ice hockey turned around and took on the second-ranked Cap City Cougars Dec. 29 in Madison and suffered its first back-to-back loss of the season with a 2-1 overtime defeat at the sticks of the Cougars.
The Fusion (8-4) appeared to have recovered well from the previous days' loss, holding the Cougars scoreless for the first two periods while recording a power play goal by Bella Rasmuson early in the second period.
But the Cougars (10-1), who were outshot all game long, finally made it on the board 5:40 into the third period with a game-tying goal by Audrey Wood that sent the game into overtime.
Riley Ledford scored the game winner for the Cougars 3:46 into the overtime period.
Cap City spent 22 minutes in the penalty box, compared to just four minutes for the Fusion. This included a 10-minute unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Cap City's Camille Baker.
St. Croix Valley outshot Cap City, 38-17, and Fusion goalkeeper Sydney Seeley tallied 15 saves. Jadyn Erickson and Amber DeLong each tallied an assist for the Fusion.
“We outplayed them in every aspect of the game, unfortunately, they were able to score in overtime,” said Fusion coach Matt Cranston.
