Baldwin-Woodville’s boys tennis team fell 1-6 to Eau Claire Regis on May 29. The lone victory came at No. 3 doubles where Connor Barnett and Parker Schutz upended Jude Multauf and Hank Axelrod, 6-3, 4-6, 10-8.
At No. 1 doubles Caleb Lokker and Sam Sykora lost 3-6, 2-6 to Jack Merrick and Anderson Lowry. Brogan Drilling and Michael Krinke fell, 1-6, 0-6 to Noah Helms and David Hasselwander in the No. 2 doubles match.
Tyler Smigla fell, 2-6, 0-6 to Alex Erickson at No. 1 singles. Gus Kroenig lost, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 2-6 at No. 2 singles. The Warriors lost the No. 3 singles match, 6-7 (3), 0-6, to Adler Bowe, and Tyler Barnett fell, 4-6, 4-6 to Zach Laber.
