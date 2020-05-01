Alyssa Nilssen was an outstanding high school basketball player during her four years of varsity action for Baldwin-Woodville High School.
The high quality of play continued onto the collegiate ranks as she wrapped up her career this winter for Viterbo University, located in La Crosse.
Nilssen ended her career scoring 1,492 points, good enough for seventh all-time in school history and 970 rebounds, which was second all-time.
It all started in her first game as a V-Hawk, as she pulled down a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds against Judson University in October 2016.
She started 29 games and appeared in all 31 as a freshman. She ended up leading the team that year with 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. In addition, she led the team in steals with 42 and minutes per game (30.3). Other highlights include scoring 10 or more points in 18 games including 28 points against Presentation College.
For her accomplishments that year, she was named a North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) Scholar-Athlete, the first of four years she earned that honor.
Her sophomore season saw her earn NSAA Honorable Mention and was twice NSAA Player of the Week honors.
Again, she led the team in scoring with 12.6 points per game and rebounds at 8.6 per game. She started in 28 of the team’s 29 games. An individual highlight was recording another double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds in the season opener against Cardinal Stritch.
Her junior year saw even more accomplishments come her way as she was named to the NSAA first team and for the first time was named a Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete and the Team Champion of Character recipient
Through the Champion of Character program, the NAIA and the North Star schools provide training for student-athletes and professional development for coaches and staff by emphasizing the five core values of integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership.
She led the NSAA in scoring (14.8), rebounding (10.4), and double-doubles (16)
She also led the team in field goals (168), field goal percentage (41.9%), rebounds (291), blocks (36) and total points (414).
Individual highlights that year include a school record 32 points in a win over Silver Lake, a school record 18 rebounds in a road win at UW-River Falls and her 1,000th career point in a road game at Presentation.
The 2019-2020 season saw the V-Hawks post the most wins in Nilssen’s career with 13.
She tied her own school record with 32 points against Dakota State and was named NSAA second team and her second Team Champion of Character.
For her career, she stared 111 of the 116 games she played for Viterbo.
Nilssen, the daughter of Jason and Teresa, majored in Nursing at Viterbo. During her high school years, she was a three-time first team all-conference during her years (2014-16) for Baldwin-Woodville and was a second-team all-conference in 2013. She was an all-star selection and all-northwest team in 2016 and finished her career with 987 points and 710 rebounds for the Blackhawks.
Alyssa Nilssen in action during a game against Presentation College last year.
