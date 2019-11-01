Baldwin-Woodville sophomore Angela Nilssen was named to the second team Middle Border All-Conference in volleyball. Nilssen was one of five sophomores named to the three teams and the only Blackhawk selected. “She is very deserving of the recognition,” said coach Shannon Kamm. Nilssen finished the year with 37 serving aces, a 92.3 percent serving accuracy, 24 kills, five solo blocks, four assists blocks, 443 set assists and 121 digs. Conference champion Osceola had three selections to the first team led by player of the year Makena Hollman.
